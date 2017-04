Salman Khan shares poster of ‘Sairat’ actor’s next project

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a poster of “Sairat” actor Aakash Thosar’s next film “FU”.

The movie has been directed by Salman’s friend, actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

“Sairat throb #AakashThosar is back with @manjrekarmahesh’s #FU,” Salman posted on Twitter, alongside the poster which reads “He Is Back.” “FU” will release on June 2.

This is Aakash’s second film. The actor’s debut Marathi film “Sairat”, directed by Nagraj Manjule, was a superhit.