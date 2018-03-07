Salman Khan shakes a leg with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol on the set of ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’

Salman Khan will be seen with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in their upcoming movie ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’. But if the buzz is to be believed then Salman will just have a dance number with three of them. A picture has been shared on Twitter by Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Khan from the set, she wrote “Sajid Nadiadwala’s super emotional moment… with his 2 firsts… first hero as producer Dharmendra and first hero as director, Salman Khan.”

Sn’s super Emotional Moment❤️… with his 2 firsts😍😍.. first Hero as producer #dharmendra and first Hero as Director #salmankhan …… #sajidnadiadwala pic.twitter.com/WKqgXABLmX — Warda S Nadiadwala🌹 (@WardaNadiadwala) March 6, 2018



Salman Khan and Dharmendra have worked together in movies like ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ and ‘Tell Me O Kkhuda’. Dharmendra is very fond of Salman and treats him just like his son, recently Salman visited Dharmendra just to see him, the gesture of Salman impressed Dharmedra and he posted a picture of the two on Twitter and wrote “Deeply touched by your surprise visit to the farm today… you will always be a son to me Salman Khan.”

Talking about the movie ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’ is the third instalment from the ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise’. All the two other movies did quite well on the box office.