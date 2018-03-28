Salman Khan says he cannot afford luxury of being depressed, Deepika Padukone reacts
After Salman Khan’s comment on depression, actress Deepika Padukone reacted to the same by saying that it is important to break the myth. At an event of Live Love Laugh Foundation, Deepika said, “Depression is sometimes perceived as luxury… (But) It is important to break that myth.”
The actress further said, “It can happen to anybody from any field, irrespective of their socio-economic background. People think that those who have too much time or money get into depression. I think it is very important to break that myth.”
Well, Deepika’s comment indicates that she was damn upset with Salman Khan’s comment on depression as he had said, “I see a lot of people getting depressed and emotional, but I can’t afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional because no matter what I am going through, it works against me.”
After all, once upon a time, Deepika has suffered from depression, hence her own organisation, Live Love Laugh Foundation, helps people to spread awareness about mental health issues. Amid all, let’s see how Salman would react to Deepika’s indirect jibe at him.
