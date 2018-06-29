Salman Khan-Sanjay Leela Bhansali to reunite after 11 years for ‘Inshallah’?

After a massive project of Race 3, Salman Khan is all decked up for next year’s Eid bonanza. According to reports, Bhai will be reuniting with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 11 years. Speculations also suggest that the actor has signed a film titled Inshallah and the shooting of the film will begin after Salman wraps up with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.

Salman last worked with Bhansali in Saawariyaa in 2008, where he played a cameo as Sonam Kapoor’s lover. A source closed to the filmmaker told Filmfare, “Sanjay has delivered some of his biggest career hits with Salman as his main lead. It’s been 11 years since the two last worked together, which is why he wants to team up with Salman yet again. The project is reportedly very special for Sanjay and he feels no one better than Salman would fit the lead role”, reports News 18.

Salman and Bhansali have been a productive pair and have given the industry some of the biggest blockbusters such as Khamoshi: The Musical and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Sadly their rapport got awry after Salman’s comment on the filmmaker’s ambitious film Guzarish, starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

As per Hindustan Times sources, Sanjay’s production house has recently registered the title Inshallah with Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA). “Inshallah might be the title of the film that will reunite Sanjay and Salman. He got the title registered last week with IMPAA. And looking at Bhansali’s working style, he might take six to nine months to complete the final draft of the script, and he may start shooting by next year, after Salman is done with his other prior commitments including his next film, Bharat,” says the source.

As of now Salman is gearing up for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and Bhansali is working on his next project after a controversial but successful release of his film Padmavat, earlier this year. Adding the above elements, it seems the film will be released on Eid 2020. Everything is yet to be confirmed by either or both parties.