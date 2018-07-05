Salman Khan-Rishi Kapoor conflict; this time the reason is not Ranbir Kapoor

A rumour of cold war between Salman Khan and Rishi Kapoor has been doing rounds for a while. It seems like the Race 3 actor is upset with the Kapoors. For those living under a rock, the wrangle between these two superstars has been on for a while now, and it seems the common strand here is Katrina Kaif.

It all started when Ranbir and Katrina were in their dating phase when the rumours of this waging war sprung up. The recent burn however is not because of Ranbir but Rishi himself.

Chintuji may have rubbed Salman the wrong way since the veteran actor got into an argument with Salman’s sister-in-law at Sonam Kapoor’s sangeet ceremony earlier this year.

When the matter reached Salman, he confronted Rishi Kapoor. But Rishi refused to apologise. According to the Deccan Chronicle a source said that, “Far from being apologetic, Rishi refused to even admit that anything had happened”.

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bharat’ whereas Rishi Kapoor will be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Mulk’.