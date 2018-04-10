Salman Khan, Race 3 director Remo D’Souza visit producer Ramesh Taurani’s office

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who recently got bail in the blackbuck poaching, was seen at producer Ramesh Taurani’s office at Bandra last evening. The actor was not alone. Dance choreographer and producer of the film Race 3, Remo D’Souza had also come to meet the producer.

Salman Khan wore black vest and jeans. The actor was in a swaggy look whereas Remo D’Souza had worn a white hood jacket, black t-shirt and a white cap. The producer was accompanied by his wife.

The actor returned to Mumbai on April 8, and as soon as he returned he decided to spend time with his Race 3 co-stars Bobby Deol and others, celebrating the birthday of co-star Saqib Salim. The actor was kept in jail for 2 days in Jodhpur, as he was accused of shooting two blackbucks.

A case was filed against the actor along with his Hum Saath Saath Hai co-stars Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam and Sonali Bendre. The fans who were praying for his bail rejoiced with the news of the same. The actor also got lots of sympathy during his time in jail from his dear ones and well-wishers, which included many celebrities from the industry. Although the actor is out on a bail, he is prohibited to leave the country without permissions.