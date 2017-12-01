Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar make it to Variety’s 500 most influential people in entertainment

New Delhi: Superstars Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra have made it to Variety’s list of 500 ‘influential business leaders shaping the global $2 trillion entertainment industry.’ Apart from them, 10 other Indians also feature in the list. The names include Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, and the Ambani brothers, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Punit Goenka, Kishore Lulla, Uday Shankar and Subhash Chandra.

A tweet from the official Twitter handle of Variety read, “Salman Khan is one of the unrelated Khan triumvirate comprising Aamir and Shah Rukh that has been ruling the Bollywood box office for decades.”

Salman Khan is one of the unrelated Khan triumvirate comprising Aamir and Shah Rukh that has been ruling the Bollywood box office for decades. He is now part of #Variety500 presented by @verizondigital https://t.co/hSv5BeehQj pic.twitter.com/EjJeVMM2Qk

— Variety (@Variety) November 30, 2017

The tweet also carries a link to the article, which lists down the ‘Sultan’ star’s latest and forthcoming work projects, along with news on his charitable organisation, Being Human.

The Variety500 list is brought out after taking into account the accomplishments of the most influential people in the entertainment industry in a span of one year.