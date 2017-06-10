Salman Khan plans a unique fun day for the kids of ‘Tubelight’

‘Tubelight’ features child actor Matin Rey Tangu and many children as extras. Salman Khan’s love for kids is well-known onscreen and in real life. During the ‘Tubelight’ shoot in Manali, he decided to surprise the kids on set by creating an artificial rubber swimming pool on the ‘Tubelight’ set in Manali.

The kids specially Matin were delighted. Kabir Khan promptly gave them a day off and kids had a blast in their cute new pool!

‘Tubelight’ is produced by Salma Khan & Salman Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. It stars Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Zhu Zhu.

It is co-produced by Amar Butala. The executive producer is Rajan Kapoor, the associate producer is Garima Mehta and music is by Pritam. Tubelight will release in cinemas worldwide on June 23rd June.