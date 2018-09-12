Trust Salman Khan to be brutally honest about everything pertaining to industry wallahs and otherwise. He does not mince words because let’s be honest, political correctness is not one of his virtues! But that has always worked in his favor till now and will continue to. Salman is all set to return to small screen with Bigg Boss season 12 and we are waiting with baited breathe for this controversial reality show to begin again. This time the concept of the show is Vichitra Jodi. The title itself is self-explanatory. Contestants will play in pairs this year and keeping up with the theme of the show, Salman was asked some fun questions by Bigg Boss! He was asked who he thinks is the power couple in Bollywood and he promptly answered: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri!

Now, this is something we can’t contest because it is cent percent true. In the industry where there are no permanent relationships given the challenging working circumstances, Shah Rukh and Gauri’s marriage gives masses hope and all the goals. They easily are the King and Queen of Bollywood and even Salman subscribes to this view.

The fun did not end here. Salman was asked who he thinks is the FUNNIEST Jodi on screen and he quickly said Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s name. Though their interpersonal relationship is marred by controversies, there is no denying that they are really entertaining on screen.

Aside from Bigg Boss, Salman is also working on Bharat with ex-flame Katrina Kaif. It is a Hindi adaptation of a Korean movie Ode To My Father and there is a lot of hype building around it. The cast and crew have already completed the second schedule of the film in Malta. The film is produced by Atul Agnihotri and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.