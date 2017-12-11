Salman Khan makes ‘Da-Bangg Tour’ memorable for Delhi people

New Delhi: The national capital on Sunday saw a star-studded evening at ‘Da-Bangg The Tour’ with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan winning the hearts, where he was welcomed by the crowd with swaying mobile phone torches in the air.

Actresses Daisy Shah and Sonakshi Sinha performed to the chartbusters of the year, while Kriti Sanon was seen shaking a leg on her hit song, “Sweety Tera Drama.”

Actor-host Manish Paul anchored the show. Actor and professional dancer Prabhu Deva was also present there and awestruck the audience with his moves. But when Salman took to the stage, all hell broke loose.

Salman fans were excited since yesterday when the team landed in the national capital for the show. After setting the stage on fire in Auckland, Hong Kong and Melbourne, Salman Khan and others reached Delhi to bewitch the crowd with their performance as part of the Da-Bangg Tour yesterday.

Work on ‘Dabangg 3’ will kick start in March next year.