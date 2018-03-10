Salman Khan looked handsome with a broad smile at a friend’s wedding

Salman Khan is known to maintain his friendships. The actor may be busy with his work commitments but he makes sure to be present on several occasions for friends and family. And it seems like, Salman Khan made a point to attend a friend’s wedding after a hectic workday.

Salman Khan was recently seen at a friend Shweta Kaushik and Bob Sandvagene’s wedding, which was held on March 8th, 2018. The actor was in his regular fun mood as he was sharing a laugh with the guests. Dressed in a suit, he greeted people before enjoying the wedding festivities. The handsome actor made sure to enjoy the night to the fullest.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for Remo D’souza’s Race 3. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

Salman Khan will soon start prep for Ali Abbas Zafar‘s next directorial, Bharat. This will be their third collaboration post the success of Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Besides this, the actor will also star in the second installment of 2014 hit Kick titled Kick 2 will hit the screens on Christmas 2019.