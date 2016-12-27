Salman launches “BeingIn Touch” App on his birthday, invites fans to download it

Bollywood heavy weight took to twitter at 11AM this morning to announce the launch of his app which is now available for downloading.

Salman Khan posted a video on his Twitter handle, stating, #BeingInTouchApp is Live on the Google Play Store! Go Download.

In the video, Salman tells his fans not to welcome him as it is the time when he is welcoming them to download his app. Welcome to “BeingIn Touch”.

#BeingInTouchApp is Live on the Google Play Store ! Go Download . https://t.co/bfKZmySig5 pic.twitter.com/NP7uYeiqAZ — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 27, 2016



What to expect in the BeingIn Touch App

The app will help its users in getting attractive discounts on Salman’s clothing line- Being Human.

The app is said to be a gift for his fans as the app BeingInTouch gives an access to Salman’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram posts at one place. Also, the app will have interesting videos and never seen before photos of Dabangg Khan. And if this seems less, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan’s fans can rejoice as now Salman will directly address them giving them a sneak peek into his personal life.

Making it easier to his fans who want to know their ‘Bhaijaan’ in and out, “BeingIn Touch” will have all the information about Salman’s movies, family, friends, hobbies, his art, his pets, his like and his dislikes, even his fitness mantra too.

At present, the app is available on the Google Play store and will soon be available on the Apple App store as well.

Here is a look at the inside of the app: