Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Bharat’ to have a cameo by Varun Dhawan? Read to know more

Salman Khan’s 2019 Eid bonanza titled Bharat is still under process and recently wrapped up their first schedule in the picturesque country of Malta. With Priyanka Chopra’s exit, and Katrina Kaif getting on board the film has already made headlines way ahead of time. The makers have also released a few stills from the movie and a motion poster that has got fans all the more curious. .

If a report in Pinkvilla is to be believed, Varun Dhawan will also feature in a cameo in Bharat. While there is no confirmation if the actor is to play a role or do a song. Regardless of the fact, bhai fans would love to see a power packed chemistry of two hunks as they share screen space. Bharat also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan recently starred in Sui Dhaaga opposite Anushka Sharma and already has Karan Johar’s Kalank in his kitty.