Salman Khan jilts his SUV for an auto rickshaw ride

Mumbai (Maharashtra): It’s not everyday that one would find superstar Salman Khan hopping into an auto rickshaw to take a breezy ride back home.

The ‘Sultan’ of Bollywood did just that as he returned from Mehboob Studios on Tuesday night. He was accompanied by filmmaker Ramesh Taurani.

Looking dapper in a black tee and dark brown pants, the actor was seen enjoying the auto ride. However, this isn’t the first time that the Dabangg has opted for the local’s favourite ride.

The 51-year-old is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Tubelight’ that hits the big screens on June 23.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the flick also stars Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu and Om Puri.