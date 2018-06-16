Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and others attend the Race 3 special screening for Aids patients

The makers of Race 3 organised a special screening for Aids patients in the city last evening. Salman Khan along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah attended the screening organised for kids who are suffering from Aids.

All the kids across the city had come to witness the Salman Khan starrer action franchise on the big screen. Team Race 3 indulged in multiple activities with the kids followed by clicking pictures and had fun interactions. In trend with Salman Khan’s Eid releases, Race 3 has kickstarted its box office journey with a bumper opening!

Marking a strong pre-festive occupancy, Salman Khan’s action bonanza has minted 29.17 Cr at the box office. The audience are pouring in large numbers for Race 3 across quarters, showcasing a bumper opening for a non-festive release.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D’souza is running strong at the box office.