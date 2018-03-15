“Salman Khan is my husband” the girl who barged in Salman Khan’s house

Bollywood celebrities have tremendous fan following and some of them are crazy, in one such incident, crazy fan girl of Salman Khan barged into his Galaxy apartment with industrial iron skewers. According to Spotboye the incident took place when guards of the building went on for break and other guard who was on their place was new so he couldn’t tackle the situation and the girl went straight on Salman Khan’s apartment terrace and started screaming “Salman Khan is my husband”.

The situation went on to be more worse when she threatened to kill herself as she was armed with skewers. To control the situation fire brigade was called. Such types of incident do happen with Bollywood celebrities.

Recalling crazy fan moment, Shah Rukh Khan in a recent interview with The Independent, the UK based newspaper, told how one fan barged into his house and had bath in his swimming pool “Once a fan of mine entered the house and took off his clothes. Before anyone could understand anything, he jumped into the swimming pool. When the security guards approached him, he told them that he just wanted to take a bath in that water, where Shah Rukh Khan bathed. He neither wanted to meet me nor wanted an autograph, just wanted to take bath in that water,” he was quoted as saying.

Recently lady from Malbar hill left all her belongings for Sanjay Dutt after her death, she was a huge fan of the actor and kept Sanajy Dutt’s name in her will as nominee Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Sanjay said: “I will not be claiming anything. I did not know Nishi and I am very overwhelmed by the entire incident to speak about it.” The 58-year-old star was said to have had initiated the procedure to get the belongings transferred to the fan’s family.