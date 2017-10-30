Salman Khan is all guns blazing in new ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ still

New Delhi: The first look and poster of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ have already sent fans into frenz, raising their excitement for the trailer of the film.

Today, Ali Abbas Zafar, the helmer of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ shared a new picture of the ‘Sultan’ actor going all guns blazing on the sets.

Ali captioned the picture on Twitter stating, “5000#rounds#fired @tigerzindahai.” In the picture, the 51-year-old actor is seen blazing a massive machine gun.

Just couple of weeks back, the 51-year-old actor shared the poster of the highly anticipated film on social media.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, a sequel to ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

The film is all set to release on December 22.