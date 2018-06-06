Salman Khan has been a huge, positive force for me: Jacqueline Fernandez
Post the blockbuster hit of ‘Kick’, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to recreate the magic with superstar Salman Khan in their upcoming action franchise, ‘Race 3’. Jacqueline who has always been vocal about her equation with Salman Khan has gone ahead to speak in depth about her ‘Race 3’ co-star.
Jacqueline Fernandez shared, “We’ve known each other quite well for quite some time now, from the time I came to India. He has been one of my biggest supporters. Salman has been a friend from the time I didn’t even know if I should really sign a film or not. Then, of course, being a part of Kick really changed things for me”.
She further adds, “To me, Salman is a family. I respect him a lot and would do anything for him, and I know the feeling is mutual. I really appreciate the fact that we can be really honest with each other. I respect him a lot, I feel like he has been a huge, positive force for me”.
The hit pairing of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have generated immense anticipation amongst masses ever since the film’s announcement. The first two songs of the film gave us glimpses of the sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, stirring the excitement of the audience for the film.
Jacqueline Fernandez is currently making all right noise as she is seen painting the town red with her never seen before action avatar in ‘Race 3’. The duo is all set to treat the audience with an EID 2018 release.