Salman Khan gets mobbed by fans with alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur at Jaipur airport; see video

Bollywood actors and their package of stardom may never be all that good every time they step out. With fans flocking around their cars, to stalkers on field and social media, there seems to be no escape. The recent victim to this was Salman Khan along with his rumoured lady love Iulia Vantur.

The duo was at Jaipur airport when a mob took over the scene. As usual, fans wanted a glimpse of the Race 3 actor, but things got out of control and bhai’s trusty bodyguard Shera had to intervene and clear the path.

See video:

Meanwhile, Salman was looking classy in a simple black tee and blue jeans whereas, Iulia looked pretty in a black sleeveless dress with grey rounded sunglasses. Apart from this appearance with Salman, Iulia was also earlier spotted at Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s residence for his Ganpati celebration.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen opposite Katrina Kaif in Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial venture, Bharat. The film also stars Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Nora Fatehi. Bharat is expected to release on Eid 2019.