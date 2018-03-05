Salman Khan gets a new nickname on the sets of Race 3

Bollywood got its Tiger in 2012 when the Salman Khan starrer ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ released. Soon, Salman Khan’s Tiger became synonymous to the action avatar of the actor gaining him popularity amongst the masses. The second instalment further elevated the popularity of his character.

While the Superstar started reporting to sets of Race, racing at the box office with ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, the cast and crew of Race 3 started calling him Tiger.

Minting a mighty 339 crores at the box office, Salman Khan starrer ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ became the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2017. Salman Khan proved to be a treat for the audience with his power packed action sequences.

While the actor has now moved on to his next action thriller Race 3, the cast and crew of his upcoming next are still awed by the stellar performance of Salman Khan in ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and have started calling him Tiger.

After ‘Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan would now be upgrading the Race franchise forward as he will be seen taking the level of action a notch higher with Race 3.

Salman Khan who has an expertise in the action genre will be seen treating his fans in an action avatar yet again after the blockbuster success of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.

The actor is currently working on ‘Race 3’, post which Salman Khan will be gearing up for ‘Bharat’ and ‘Kick 2’, along with ‘Dabangg 3’.