Salman Khan gets 5 years in jail in black buck poaching case: Check out how Twitter reacted to the verdict

Bollywood star Salman Khan was convicted in blackbuck poaching case after 20 years and got 5 years of jail. The suspense of the judgement was there since morning and as soon as the judgement was announced Twitter users started writing hilarious tweets and some of them lashed out on the judgement given in the case. However, all the other accused in the case including Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu of Salman Khan who were present during the time of poaching are acquitted and this was not digestible by Twitter users and they are having a mix reaction on it.

The incident took place during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman Khan went on an alleged hunting session with his co-stars and was accused of killing two blackbucks in Kankani in the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998. The killings angered the Bishnoi community, who protect wildlife with a zeal, and they filed a complaint against the actors and a local involved in the shooting. He was also charged for keeping an arm with an expired license and was charged under the Arms Act. Salman Khan was later acquitted in the arms case by a trial court.

So check out the Twitter reaction on Salman Khan judgement

Salman Khan is going to jail with careers of Jacqueline, daisy, zareen, katrina and her sister 😭. #SalmanVerdict #BlackbuckPoachingCase — where’smychappal (@bengalikudi) April 5, 2018

we..

let few idiots fly with billions of our hard earned money..

allow & elect few bunch of criminals & looters who use religion as their weapon..

let free a rape accused & a murder..

BUT

r behind a kind hearted person who donates 80% of his earnings 4 good cause #SalmanVerdict — Sujeeth Houdekar (@sujjiHBSK) April 5, 2018

Before black buck – hum saath saath hai.. After black buck – hum aapke hai kaun?#BlackBuckPoachingCase #SalmanVerdict — Teddy (@dimwittedjoker) April 5, 2018

The case went on for 20 years and finally the guilty was brought to the books. Not everyone can keep patience with this long judicial process. To everyone who were a part of it for this long. Yet, ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ be kept in the mind.#SalmanVerdict — Sarthak Sonwalkar (@sarth_sonwalkar) April 5, 2018

Katrina Kaif showing a range of emotions after she heard about Salman Khan going to jail.#BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/1SAlYYWl41 — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) April 5, 2018

IF THE WORLD IS AGAINST SALMAN KHAN, I AM AGAINST THE WORLD — THE SALMAN KHAN (@ppritam009) April 5, 2018

Salman Khan got away with drunk driving case but prosecuted in black buck case. Karma has strage ways of coming back at you. — Namrata (@_Namrataa) April 5, 2018

Judge : You are found guilty.

Salman Khan : Sir sachi, uss dinn gaadi driver chala raha tha.

Judge : abe dusra case chal raha hai.#BlackBuckPoachingCase — Sneha Singh (@SnehaSingh___) April 5, 2018