Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BlackbuckPoachingCase
#CommonwealthGames2018
#BallTampering
#CBSEPaperLeak
#IPL2018
#YouTubeShooting
Home / Entertainment / Salman Khan gets 5 years in jail in black buck poaching case: Check out how Twitter reacted to the verdict

Salman Khan gets 5 years in jail in black buck poaching case: Check out how Twitter reacted to the verdict

— By FPJ Web Desk | Apr 05, 2018 05:34 pm
FOLLOW US:

Blackbuck poaching case, 1998 blackbuck poaching case, Jodhpur court, blackbuck verdict, salman khan interview, Salman Khan's verdict on blackbuck poaching case, Chinkara, Deer, Salman Khan and deer

Bollywood star Salman Khan was convicted in blackbuck poaching case after 20 years and got 5 years of jail. The suspense of the judgement was there since morning and as soon as the judgement was announced Twitter users started writing hilarious tweets and some of them lashed out on the judgement given in the case. However, all the other accused in the case including Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu of Salman Khan who were present during the time of poaching are acquitted and this was not digestible by Twitter users and they are having a mix reaction on it.

The incident took place during the shooting of Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman Khan went on an alleged hunting session with his co-stars and was accused of killing two blackbucks in Kankani in the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998. The killings angered the Bishnoi community, who protect wildlife with a zeal, and they filed a complaint against the actors and a local involved in the shooting. He was also charged for keeping an arm with an expired license and was charged under the Arms Act. Salman Khan was later acquitted in the arms case by a trial court.

So check out the Twitter reaction on Salman Khan judgement


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK