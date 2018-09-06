Salman Khan explains why Dus Ka Dum Season 3 got low ratings

Over the years, Salman Khan has been ruling the Bollywood as well as reality TV industry and this year Salman Khan took a step ahead and brought back Dus Ka Dum the show many Salman fans were waiting for. Two seasons Dus Ka Dum ended in 2009 but since then Salman was seen more on Bigg Boss on television. It was a great news for the fans when they heard that Salman is bringing Dus Ka Dum back but it didn’t do as well as expected. The show continued to get low ratings for weeks.

In an interview with DNA, Salman Khan revealed about how he felt about the response the show got. The actor said, “What happened was we slotted the show on Monday-Tuesday, but nobody knew that it was being telecast. Wahan thodasa maar kha gaye. Even I had thought it was a brilliant idea to slot it on those days because on weekends people have several things to do. I thought ki log ghar baithke dekh sakte hain at the beginning of the week. Lekin that didn’t happen because the awareness was not there.”

He further revealed that even Atul Agnihotri’s mother wasn’t aware about the show and it’s timings, “Even Atul’s (Agnihotri) mother did not know about it. When the show was in its fourth week, she asked me when was it starting. Only when I told her (Atul Agnihotri’s mother) it had already begun that she started watching it… in the fourth week. The makers got to know something was amiss in the second or third week and they started checking. They decided to shift it to Saturday-Sunday, which was much riskier. But they got their promotions correct this time, even I created awareness about it in the show and it started rating 1.7-1.8.”