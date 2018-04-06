Salman Khan Blackbuck Poaching Case: Old video of actor talking to officials goes viral; watch it
The Jodhpur Session Court reserved the bail order of Salman Khan for tomorrow at 10:30 am. The Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will stay in jail tonight. Amid all, recently, a 20-year old video of Salman Khan having a conversation with the forest department officials gone viral on the internet.
Watch the video here:
Well, the video was reportedly recorded in 1998 when the blackbuck poaching incident came to light and the actor was summoned by the officials of the forest department. In the video, we can see Salman having a conversation with forest department officials casually. They can be seen asking Salman to sign some documents.
Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been convicted to 5-years imprisonment while actors like Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre have been acquitted by the Jodhpur court.
