Salman Khan believes his each and every film has huge messages in it

Panaji: Superstar Salman Khan says that he doesn’t do “meaningful films” but his movies carry “huge messages”. It was in 1988 that Salman made a splash in Bollywood as an actor in “Biwi Ho To Aisi”. The “Maine Pyar Kiya” star added muscle to his filmography with hit films like “Karan Arjun”, ‘Judwaa’, ‘Biwi No.1″, “Wanted”, “Dabangg” and “Kick” that presented him as the quintessential hero.

What about playing a villain? “Villain? I can’t. I don’t want to because if I play it really well then people will get impressed by me and they will start behaving like villains. What I am doing in films… my films have huge messages in them…all my films. The message is that keep away from the wrong and do the right thing,” Salman, who has as many as 34.4 million followers on Twitter, said in response to a question by IANS.

“I don’t do messages like ‘meaningful films’,” he said, and burst into laughter.

Then referring to his dialogues from films, he asked what can be a bigger message than “Swagat nahi karoge hamara?” or “Mujh par ek ehsaan karna, ki mujh par koi ehsaan na karna” or “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, fir main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta”.

Looking back at his acting journey that started 30 years ago, he shared: “It seems like it happened a few days ago. I saw one girl, an air hostess. She said ‘Hi, how are you? How is it going? Having a good flight?'” It took him a while to figure out who the air hostess was.

“Then I read the name – Renu Arya. She was the heroine (in ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi’),” he said.

He also spoke about the turning point in his professional life.

“All the big hit films as well as the disaster ones have been turning points,” said the “Tubelight” actor.

Apart from bashing up the bad guys or romancing actresses on the big screen and producing films, Salman also serves as a host of TV shows — “Bigg Boss” being his forthcoming one. The 52-year-old feels that his work is one of the reasons for his fitness body.

“Anybody who is working will always be fit, especially in my industry. We do songs, action scenes and dance. Till the time you are working, you will always be fit. But desk job… the entire day, you are sitting.

“So, cardio is not there. Then your body gets used to that kind of a lifestyle,” said Salman, also known for taking his shirt off and flaunting his fabulous abs.

On the personal front, the son of veteran screenwriter Salim Khan feels that he is an obedient son.

“I would say yes. I think they (his parents) might differ. It’s just that you guys (media) sometimes make me look very disobedient and irresponsible towards my country,” said Salman, who is controversy’s favourite child.