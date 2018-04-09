Salman Khan back in Mumbai, and THIS is how the superstar is spending his time

Salman Khan is out on bail and the actor recently spent time attending a birthday party and the annual event of a school. The actor who was convicted of blackbuck poaching is now out on bail and his fans are celebrating his release.

The actor returned to Mumbai on April 8, and as soon as he returned he decided to spend time with his Race 3 co-stars Abhay Deol and others, celebrating the birthday of co-star Saqib Salim. The ‘Race 3’ team even took a selfie together.

The actor, who was previously embroiled in a hit-and-run case, also attended the annual event of a school in Mumbai. The actor spent some quality time, eating ice cream, interacting and taking photographs with children.

The actor was kept in jail for 2 days in Jodhpur, as he was accused of shooting two blackbucks. A case was filed against the actor along with his Hum Sath Sath Hai co-stars Tabu, Saif Ali Khan, Neelam and Sonali Bendre. The fans who were praying for his bail rejoiced with the news of the same. The actor also got lots of sympathy during his time in jail from his dear ones and well-wishers, which included many celebrities from the industry.