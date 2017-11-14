Salman Khan asked about marriage yet again! And guess what he said

Mumbai: Salman Khan is again in the news over his marriage. When queried about the same, his reply was again the same. In an interview with a news channel, when asked about ‘when you are getting married’, he said, “Bahut saare logo ko meri shaadi ki chinta hai. Lekin jis waqt honi hogi woh hogi, nahi honi hai to nahi hogi.”

Salman has allegedly been in many affairs with co-stars in real life, but no one became a life partner of bhai. He is still the dream man of many ladies in every age group. But no one knows if Salman is going to get married or will remain single forever.

Not long ago, Salman did mention in an interview, “I believe in sex after marriage! Sex and marriage both have not happened in my life.”

On the work front, Salman Khan has wrapped up Ali Abbas Zafar’s film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and will now get busy with the shooting Race 3. Tiger Zinda Hai also stars Katrina Kaif, and is slated to theatre on December 22, 2017.