Salman Khan announces Aayush Sharma-starrer ‘Loveratri’

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan on Thursday announced “Loveratri” as the title of his next production venture, which will launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as an actor.

The film, which will be the fifth to release under Salman’s production banner Salman Khan Films (SKF), will be directed by first-timer Abhiraj Minawala.

“Feeling very happy to announce SK Films productions’ fifth venture ‘Loveratri’ introducing Aayush Sharma, directed by Abhiraj Minawala. More details soon,” Salman tweeted on Thursday.

Aayush, who is married to the “Dabangg” star’s youngest sister Arpita, thanked Salman.

“Thank you bhai. Overwhelmed to start this journey. Can’t believe this is happening! Looking forward to ‘Loveratri’,” he tweeted.

Taran Adarsh shared a picture alongwith captioned, “Here comes the BIG ANNOUNCEMENT… Salman Khan introduces Aayush Sharma in Salman Khan Films’ fifth venture, titled #Loveratri… Directed by Abhiraj Minawala… Casting of female lead underway… Here’s the official announcement:

According to reports, the film is said to be a love story and is based in Gujarat. The leading lady is yet to be announced.

Arpita and Aayush, a businessman, got married in 2014. The two have a son, Ahil, who was born in 2016.