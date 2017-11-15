Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Bharat Milap’

Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala’s friendly relationship was at display yet again as the later happily gave away ‘Bharat’ as the title for Salman’s film.

Superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film with Atul Agnihotri was on a hunt for the particular title ‘Bharat’ for their collaboration, which is an adaptation of Korean film ‘Ode to My Father’. However, the name was already owned by none other than Sajid Nadiadwala.

When Salman Khan called up Sajid Nadiadwala for the title, the filmmaker happily gave away it to him free of cost. Sajid understood the need of the script and agreed to grant the title.

Actor Sajid Nadiadwala and filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala’s friendship dates back to the 90’s when the duo worked together for the blockbuster hit ‘Judwaa’. The friendly bond has just strengthened with time as the duo collaboarted time and again for films like Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Kick.

Not only Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala but also their families are very close and share a warm bond. The relationship shared by the duo is hence not just professional but also personal.

Salman Khan also made an appearnce in Sajid Nadiadwala’s reboot version of Judwaa, titled ‘Judwaa 2’.