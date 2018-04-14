Salman Khan and ‘Race 3’ cast set to shoot for a special song in Leh and Ladakh; Read Details

Mumbai: After getting relief in the form of bail by Jodhpur High Court in the blackbuck poaching case, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has resumed shooting for his next film ‘Race 3’. Now, the cast of film is going to shoot a special song in Leh and Ladakh.

Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol and Saqib Saleem finished the first schedule of the film in Abu Dhabi and will head to Leh at the end of April to shoot for the song. Recently, Salman was clicked a couple of days ago at a suburban studio with the female leads of the film, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah.

Earlier, it was decided to shoot the song on foreign location but now makers have changed the plan. A source informed a leading daily, “According to the original plan, South Africa was going to be the second last schedule followed by the Mumbai leg. After the court sentencing, certain changes had to be made in the schedule. The makers felt it would be feasible to wrap up the Mumbai schedule first, so that they didn’t lose out on time. Towards the month-end, they will head to Leh to film the song that was initially meant to be canned in foreign locales.”

Confirming the fact, the film’s director Remo D’Souza told the leading daily, “We were scouting for locations, and finally decided on Leh and Ladakh. It’s going to be a week-long shoot during which we will film a song.” Producer Ramesh Taurani also said, “Leh will add to the aesthetic value of the number.” The third edition of the Race franchise is set to be released on June 15, 2018 and the trailer of the film is slated to release on April 27, 2018.