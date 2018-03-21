Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra will work together after 10 years in Ali Abbas Zafar’s film ‘Bharat’?

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra after working together in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and God Tussi Great Ho are reuniting after 10 years in Ali Abbas Zafar film ‘Bharat. According to reports, Salman Khan will romance Quantico actress Priyanka in the lead film.

According to DNA, director Ali Abbas Zafar recently met Priyanka in New York, where she was shooting for Quantico, and now she has been roped in for the project.”

“The fact that their jodi is coming together after such a long time will surely be exciting news for their fans,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

Priyanka fans are eagerly waiting to see PeeCee start her work for Bollywood films again. Since long time she was in New York and was busy with the American series Quantico and she is working on two other Hollywood film “A Kid Like Jake” and “Isn’t It Romantic”. Now she has arrived in India and reportedly, PeeCee will start shooting for her upcoming biopic on Kalpana Chawla. There is no official confirmation from Priyanka’s side though speculation is pointing towards her starring in the biopic.

While Bharat will be Salman’s third collaboration film Ali Abbas Zafar, before they have worked together in ‘Sultan’ and’ ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and Priyanka has worked with Ali Abbas Zafar in ‘Gunday’. This will be the first film Zafar is directing featuring Salman and Priyanka featuring together.