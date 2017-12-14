Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif dazzle at book launch in Mumbai

Mumbai: On Wednesday evening was a starry affair with superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif launching the book Silent Sentinels of Ranthambhore by Bina Kak.

The event, that took place at Taj Land’s end, Bandra, was graced by several other biggies such as Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Kabir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Priya Dutt, Baba Siddiqui, Dalip Tahil, Roop Rathore, Bina Kak, Vijay Kalantri, Vikas Kalantri, Kapil Kapoor (publisher), Kamal Morarka, Himesh Reshamiya, Daboo Ratnani, Piyush Pandey and Mike Pandey.

It is always a pleasure to catch Salman and Katrina together and they surely were looking their best on Wednesday. The actors, whose film Tiger Zinda Hai will be hitting the screen on December 22, dazzled in black.