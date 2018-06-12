Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur to sing a romantic song together for Yamla Pagla Deewana 3

For Race 3, we saw Iulia Vantur lending her voice to a romantic song picturized on her good friend Salman Khan and now we hear that the two of them together will take over the mic. The duo is planning to croon a romantic duet for Yamla Pagla Deewana 3. It will be picturised on the film’s lead couple Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbana.

It is a known fact that Salman Khan has taken it upon himself to revive Bobby Deol’s career. While he already has plans to produce a film for him, we will also see Salman a lot more involved in Yamla Pagla Deewana 3. The romantic song, which will be a part of this Bobby Deol starrer,was something that the superstar had selected for one of his films If recent reports are to be believed, during a discussion about YPD 3, Salman Khan revealed that he had a ready song which he was more than happy to give to Bobby. In fact a portion of it has already been recorded. Reports have suggested that Iulia has already finished her portion of the song last week. As for Salman, since he is busy with Race 3 promotions, he will record the same later. The song will be shot in a studio in Mumbai, reportedly, next month. Let us tell you that this is not the only song connect that Salman Khan has with Yamla Pagla Deewana 3. The superstar will be seen in a cameo in the film which may be for a special appearance in a song. The said song features some other popular actors from the fraternity in guest appearances like yesteryear diva Rekha, Sonakshi Sinha and her veteran actor-father Shatrughan Sinha. The said song will be a combination of some classic hits of the 60s and 70s like ‘O Mere Sona Re’ from Teesri Manzil and ‘Rafta Rafta’ from Kahani Kismat Ki. It will be choreographed by Race 3 filmmaker Remo D’Souza. Speaking of the film Yamla Pagla Deewana 3, it also stars Dharmendra and Sunny Deol in prominent roles. Just like its previous instalments, this one too will be a comic caper. Directed by Navaniat Singh, the film is expected to hit the silver screens this year.