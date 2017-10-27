Salman Khan and I were classmate for years but didn’t know each other, says Aamir Khan- Check out the details

Aamir Khan has always stunned us from his acting and now his new release Secret Superstar is a huge hit, the actor has done quite a good movies in Bollywood like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander which are said to be a cult. In a recent interview with Mid -Day Aamir Khan revealed how he met Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and what was his reaction after meeting them.

The first time Aamir met Salman

“The first time I met Salman was at Babla’s [director Aditya Bhattacharya’s] house, who made Raakh [1989]. Incidentally, Salman and I were in the same class for a year in the second standard [at St Anne’s, in Pali Hill]. And we didn’t know each other then! I was at Babla’s house to discuss a short film called Paranoia, where I was the actor, spot-boy, production head, first AD – all rolled into one. We shot that film for a month, I was 15, and this is the first time I ever acted. Salman was cycling around in Carter Road. He knew Babla too. We stood in the balcony and talked. He told me about how he also wanted to become an actor. I thought of him as a sweet chap,” said Aamir.

When Aamri met Shah Rukh Khan

“Shah Rukh, I remember meeting briefly, when I was shooting with Juhi (Chawla), somewhere on the road. He had begun shooting a film with her (Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman). Deewana (his debut, 1992) hadn’t released yet. He was sweet, and it was a warm meeting,” added the actor.

When Aamir didn’t recognise Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Not many know that Nawazuddin Siddiqui was in the 1999 film Sarfarosh. In fact, Aamir who played a pivotal role in the film has no memory of the same. The 52-year-old actor revealed that when Aamir shared screen space with Nawaz in Talaash, he got to know that the two have worked together in the 90s too. “When I was working on Talaash (2012) with Nawaz, is when he told me, ‘Sir, I’ve already worked with you!’ ‘Kab?’ ‘Sarfarosh mein. Mein wahi tha!'”