Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had almost done this film. And, it wasn’t ‘Padmavati’

Nobody will forget the romantic relationship between Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Since the shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), the duo had come close to each other.

Especially, due to their affair, SLB also wanted to pair them together for his historic Bajirao Mastani, and not Padmavati as is being widely reported. However, things got worse as the duo had a bitter break up. But do you know, before their break up, the duo had almost said yes to Bajirao Mastani?

Yes, on the first season of Koffee with Karan, Aishwarya had said that Sanjay had approached her Bajirao Mastani, but she didn’t want to be Mastani of Bajirao of Sanjay’s choice. Well, Sanjay’s first choice as Bajirao was Salman. However, post breakup Ash didn’t even want to see Sallu’s face.

Later on, Salman too refused the offer. Reportedly, he was unwilling to settle for a film where he wouldn’t share any screen space with her. Thus, due to getting a refusal from many actors, SLB cast Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as Bajirao Ballal and Mastani and created history on the silver screen in 2015.