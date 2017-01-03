Salman, Akshay and Karan Johar join hands for project in 2018

New Delhi: B-town has been surprising everyone this New Year with a number of announcements. In another one, it has been confirmed that Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar have joined hands for a movie that will hit the cinemas in 2018.

Dabangg Khan took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of himself, Akshay and KJo and wrote, “Joining hands on a project where @akshaykumar is the hero and will be co produced by @karanjohar and #SKF”

The ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director too shared the news on his social media by posting the same pic.

“Truly a fraternity feeling when friends come together to make a special film!!!” read his caption.

Indeed an exciting start to 2017, isn’t it?!