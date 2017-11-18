Salman, Katrina’s ‘beautiful bond’; read detail here

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar says Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Katrina Kaif shared a beautiful bond while working on the sets of upcoming spy thriller film “Tiger Zinda Hai“.

“Salman and Katrina share a beautiful bond and sparkling chemistry. Salman’s wicked sense of humour would crack her up, just like all of us,” Zafar said in a statement.

“They’ve known each other since a long time. So, they share a lot of common interests like fitness, food and music. Both are fitness freaks, both love good food and great music,” he added.

Salman and Katrina are returning to the silver screen together after five years. The were last seen together in Kabir Khan’s 2012 film “Ek Tha Tiger”.

The two will be seen performing various action scenes in the film.

“It was a standard ritual on the film’s sets. After finishing work on set, Salman and Katrina would work out together, and then eat really good food with the entire team,” Zafar said.

“Tiger Zinda Hai”, a sequel of “Ek Tha Tiger”, will release worldwide on December 22.