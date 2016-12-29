Free Press Journal
Salman hails 'Partner' Govinda's comeback film

Salman hails ‘Partner’ Govinda’s comeback film

— By Asia News International | Dec 29, 2016 03:00 pm
New Delhi: Salman Khan is all praises for his buddy Govinda’s upcoming flick ‘Aa Gaya Hero’ which is touted to be his comeback movie after the failures of his last two releases, ‘Kill Dil’ and ‘Happy Ending’.

The ‘Sultan’ of Bollywood took to Twitter to share the trailer’s link and wrote, “Aa gaya mera Hero . Mera Partner . Superb Trailer.”


The movie is directed by Deepankar Senapati, and is produced and written by Govinda himself.

While there were reports that the two have parted ways, owing to reasons best known to them, Salman’s latest post proves there’s still some warmth left in their camaraderie.

