Salman-Ash, Saif-Amrita: Bollywood exes and their box-office clashes

Bollywood churns out hundreds of films every year, all vying for the 52 Fridays available. So there are bound to be clashes at the box-office. And the coming year won’t be different. Call it a fate or just another case of coincidence, former lovers Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan are all set to clash at the box office for the first time ever. Like ever year, Salman had booked Eid 2018 for his next film, ‘Race 3’. According to latest buzz, Aishwarya starrer-‘Fanney Khan’ co-starring Irrfan and Rajkummar Rao too has finalised upon the same festive day as their release date. On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted confirming the news. He wrote, “It’s official… #FanneyKhan confirmed for Eid 2018…”.

It’s official… #FanneyKhan confirmed for Eid 2018… Stars Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2017



Who would have anticipated this one of a kind box office clash? It’s like you wouldn’t want anybody to lose here, neither Ash nor Salman. But now the question is – is it advisable in terms of box office collection? Well, it is a known fact that if two big stars clash at the box office, one film has to bear the brunt of low collections due to the other’s big release.

Well, we see what happens with ‘Race 3’ and ‘Fanney Khan’. Till then, here we bring to you a list of exes who clashed at the Box-office:

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan vs Salman Khan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a bold statement by announcing that her next ‘Fanney Khan’ will release on ‘Eid 2018’. With that she is all set to clash with her ex-lover, Salman Khan at the box office. A mega clash is in the offing. However, little does anyone know that the duo is all set to create history. Well, this will be the first time ever that two superstar exes will clash at the box office in the past five years. We have seen several blockbuster clashes, including Bajirao Mastani –Dilwale, Raees –Kaabil, Golmaal Again –Secret Superstar; however none of the clashes over the past five years have seen any ex-lovers battle it out at the box office.

Ranveer Singh vs Anushka Sharma

The baap of all clashes in 2018 will be between Shah Rukh Khan’s untitled dwarf film with Anand L Rai co-starring Anusha Sharma, Katrina Kaif clashing with Ranveer Singh’s ‘Temper’ remake with Rohit Shetty. Although they never confirmed their relationship officially, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharaa had the rumour mills buzzing with their hush-hush affair during the shooting of their film, ‘Band Baja Baarat’ (2010). Well, looks like after ‘Diwale’ vs ‘Bajirao Mastani’ in December 2015, SRK and Ranveer are all set to clash yet again in December 2018.

Saif Ali Khan vs Amrita Singh

Bollywood’s Nawab Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh also clashed at the box office, well almost. Wondering when and why? Well, Saif and Amrita’s film was released back to back at the box office. Saif’s home production, ‘Go Goa Gone’ featuring Kunal Kemmu was released on May 10, while ‘Aurangzeb’ featuring Amrita Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Sasheh Agha is releasing on May 17. However, the plus side both films were very different from each other. ‘Go Goa Gone’ plays on a comedy about zombies, where as ‘Aurangzeb’ is an action packed crime thriller.

Sasheh Agha vs Ruslaan Mumtaz

Bollywood debutante Sasha Agha competed with her ex-beau Ruslaan Mumtaz at the box office soon. Sasha’s ‘Aurangzeb’ and Ruslaan Mumtaz’s comeback movie ‘I Don’t Luv U’ released on May 17, 2013. This was another attempt by Ruslaan to make it big in Bollywood. I Don’t Luv U’s plot centered on a young couple whose MMS video is shot without their knowledge when they are in a compromising state. A MMS video had started floating that had Sasha kissing another guy. When she got to know about it, she accused Ruslaan of uploading the video, something that the he had denied.

Katrina Kaif vs Ranbir Kapoor?

Rajkumar Hirani’s much-talked about biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt is the most-awaited film of the year. Ranbir Kapoor has stepped into the shoes of Bollywood’s Khalnayak. The film which also stars Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma has Dia Mirza joining the star cast. But more than the star cast, it is the release date of the film that has caught the attention. Hirani has apparently decided to release the film around Christmas. And interestingly, Ranbir’s film will now clash with ex-lover Katrina Kaif’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. YRF has already locked the date for Salman Khan and Katrina-starrer. But Rajkumar Hirani is yet to officially announce the release date. If all goes well, then it will be for the first time that Ranbir and Katrina will be at loggerheads professionally with their films releasing on the same day.

Special case:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra vs Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty are seeing on TV but in two different shows. While Akshay returned to TV after three years as the judge of ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’. Shilpa continues to be on the panel of dance reality show ‘Super Dancer 2’. And interestingly, both the shows are launched during the same day and same slot-September 30 at 8 PM on different channels. For the uninitiated, the Khiladi and Shilpa were dating each other in the ’90s before he got married to Twinkle Khanna, while Shilpa tied the knot with Raj Kundra. Now, Shilpa and Akshay are good friends.