Salma Khan birthday bash pics: Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez spotted at party; Katrina missing

Mumbai: On December 8th, Salman Khan, his khandaan and some close friends attended the birthday bash of Salma Khan (mother of Salman Khan) in Mumbai.

Salman is busy shooting his upcoming film ‘Race 3’. He took some time out for his mother and was present on the special day with his family.

Also Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, husband Salim Khan and his wife Helen, Malaika Arora, Sohail’s wife- Seema Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur among others were present at birthday bash. Rather shockingly Katrina Kaif, who is with Salman in Tiger Zinda Hai was missing from the bash.

Salman’s sister Arpita Khan shared pictures from the party on social media where the Khan-daan were having dinner together. She captioned a picture, “Mom’s 75th celebration! A lovely sit down dinner with the ladies , friends family,love & laughter ..…”

Another pictures she shared was captioned, “Happy Birthday to the binding force of our house! We love you very much😘 thank you for always spoiling me & always being there for me. Blessed to have the world best mom, I fight with u the most but I love you the most too”

Nadiadwalagrandson shared a picture on the official page saying that, “#NGEFamily wishes #SalmaKhan a very happy birthday!”