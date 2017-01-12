Sakshi Tanwar turns 44 today, her journey from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki to Dangal

Mumbai: A famous television and film actress Sakshi Tanwar turns 44 todays. She’s always known to play the perfect bahu on daily shop show. She started her career from Doordarshan as an anchor in 1998. She anchored the film songs based show ‘Albela and Mela’.

She then debuted on TV with Balaji Telefilms ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’ in lead roles as a Agarwal family ‘bahu’ Parvati. After that she featured in ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hai’ as Priya Ram Kapoor, wife of Ram kapoor. She co hosted the show ‘Crime Patrol season 2’ with Anup Soni and also came on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ as a guest appearance.

Though her best appearance till date has been in Dangal, as the wife to Mahavir Singh Phogat (Aamir Khan). Though in real life still she is still to find a soulmate.

Shakshi Tanwar is a highest paid actress in Television show as she takes a Rs 80,000 each episode.

Here sakshi posted a pictures with her screen daughter Geeta Phogat from the movie Dangal, Geeta wishes her a happy birthday. Here are the pics

Flawless 💕 #SakshiTanwar #Dangal #SakshiTanwarWorld #STW #BlackAndWhite A photo posted by Sakshi Tanwar World (@sakshitanwarworld) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:38am PST

She is a work of Art ❤❤❤❤👰 #SakshiTanwar #Photoshoot #Dangal #SakshiTanwarWorld #Bollywood #photography #Actress Credit: Fobes India A photo posted by Sakshi Tanwar World (@sakshitanwarworld) on Dec 27, 2016 at 2:55am PST

Dangal ki Dhaakads 💕💕 @sanyamalhotra_ ‘s story !! #SakshiTanwar #SanayaMalhotra #Dangal #Bollywood #SakshiTanwarWorld #STW A photo posted by Sakshi Tanwar World (@sakshitanwarworld) on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:18am PST