Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 marks a 2018 bumper opening at box office

As per early trends, the trade circuit is hailing Sajid Nadiadwala’s Baaghi 2 as the best opening of 2018. Baaghi 2 which released today has taken the biggest opening of 2018 with morning occupancy of around 45-50% with a 3400 screen release. The Tiger Shroff starrer has taken a lead with a bumper opening followed by a strong word of mouth. With an added advantage of a Good Friday release, the action franchise has witnessed good number of footfalls leading towards the theater on its opening day.

Baaghi 2 opening is across the board with even South and West Bengal recording very good collections where normally mass action films start a bit slower. The film has been creating immense buzz ever since its announcement. The sequel to 2014 hit Baaghi has generated huge anticipation amongst the masses to witness the larger than life action franchise on screen.

With Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff has taken the action a notch higher than what we had seen in the prequel. The actor is donning a never seen before avatar in the film which is certainly the best part about Baaghi 2. The film also brings to celluloid Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for the very first time.

Baaghi 2 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar, Deepak Dobriyal, Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj and introducing Sunit Morarjee in addition to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan has opened on a positive note at the box office.