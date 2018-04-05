Sajid Nadiadwala cancels Baaghi 2 success party, heads to Jodhpur post Salman Khan verdict

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala cancelled the success party of Baaghi 2 and headed to Jodhpur on learning about Salman Khan’s court verdict.

Sajid Nadiadwala had organised a celebration party in order to celebrate the blockbuster success of Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2.

The action entertainer entered the 100 crore club yesterday making the total collection to 104.90 crores. In order to celebrate the same Sajid Nadiadwala was throwing a party tomorrow.

