Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#Navratri2018
#IndiavsWestIndies
#MeToo
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / Sajid Khan Too? 3 women accuse filmmaker of sexual misconduct

Sajid Khan Too? 3 women accuse filmmaker of sexual misconduct

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 12, 2018 10:15 am
FOLLOW US:

sajid khan, me too, #metoo, metoo movement, sajid khan accused, sexual misconduct, Alok Nath, Subhash Ghai, Piyush Mishra, Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar, Rachel White, Saloni Chopra,

MeToo movement in India is gaining momentum day by day as many ugly and dirty secrets about the Bollywood industry have now started coming out with back to back shockers. Amidst Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar brawl, Alok Nath, Subhash Ghai, Piyush Mishra and others have been alleged of sexual misconducts, filmmaker Sajid Khan is the new entry in the line-up.

Recently, a senior female journalist accused Sajid of forcibly kissing her and putting his tongue down in her throat. Taking an inspiration from the ongoing #MeToo movement, a journalist shared an unpleasant incident on her Twitter handle. She wrote, “Sajid Khan has preyed on women in the industry for years. Here’s my story. #MeToo”

 


In this note, one can see how desperately Sajid tried to harass a journalist with by showing his manliness. Not only, a journalist but an aspiring actress and then assistant director of Sajid Khan, Saloni Chopra also shared her blog about Sajid in which she explained how Sajid tried to do sexual misconducts.

Saloni tweeted her blog with a caption, “I finally decided to share my story with you. Writing this was like re-living all that horrible past I’d chosen to let go of, but I knew if I don’t today, I may never. So here’s #metoo #MetooIndia”

 

After seeing Saloni’s tweet, model turned actress Rachel White too replied on Saloni’s tweet and shared her uncomfortable encounter with Sajid Khan.

Read Rachel White tweets here:

 

It seems like Sajid has done a lot of wrong things with women but after these allegations on him, the filmmaker has not yet spoken or reacted to it.

Many Bollywood celebs have also reacted to the reports about Sajid Khan’s sexual misconduct. Here are the reactions:

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK