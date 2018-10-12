Sajid Khan Too? 3 women accuse filmmaker of sexual misconduct

MeToo movement in India is gaining momentum day by day as many ugly and dirty secrets about the Bollywood industry have now started coming out with back to back shockers. Amidst Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar brawl, Alok Nath, Subhash Ghai, Piyush Mishra and others have been alleged of sexual misconducts, filmmaker Sajid Khan is the new entry in the line-up.

Recently, a senior female journalist accused Sajid of forcibly kissing her and putting his tongue down in her throat. Taking an inspiration from the ongoing #MeToo movement, a journalist shared an unpleasant incident on her Twitter handle. She wrote, “Sajid Khan has preyed on women in the industry for years. Here’s my story. #MeToo”

Sajid Khan has preyed on women in the industry for years. Here’s my story. #MeToo pic.twitter.com/Rufzs9dsp6 — YellowGlassDragon (@karishmau) October 11, 2018

In this note, one can see how desperately Sajid tried to harass a journalist with by showing his manliness. Not only, a journalist but an aspiring actress and then assistant director of Sajid Khan, Saloni Chopra also shared her blog about Sajid in which she explained how Sajid tried to do sexual misconducts.

Saloni tweeted her blog with a caption, “I finally decided to share my story with you. Writing this was like re-living all that horrible past I’d chosen to let go of, but I knew if I don’t today, I may never. So here’s #metoo #MetooIndia”

I finally decided to share my story with you. Writing this was like re-living all that horrible past I’d chosen to let go of, but I knew if I don’t today, I may never. So here’s #metoo #MetooIndia https://t.co/brouTYIBC7 — Saloni Chopra (@redheadchopra) October 11, 2018

After seeing Saloni’s tweet, model turned actress Rachel White too replied on Saloni’s tweet and shared her uncomfortable encounter with Sajid Khan.

Read Rachel White tweets here:

I believe you @redheadchopra I was sent by my agency then to meet Sajid Khan during Humshakals. Right after my agency told me about the meeting Sajid called me within the next 5 mins and said the meeting would be at his house opp iskon Juhu. — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) October 11, 2018

I said I was not comfortable meeting at home and to that he said “don’t worry I live with my mom and she’ll be around” I felt reassured and agreed. When I went to his house the maid directed me to his room and the drawing room was empty!! It was his bedroom — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) October 11, 2018

I stood like an idiot in one corner of the bedroom wondering where to sit and he was on one side on the treadmill. I clearly rem this episode. When he saw me walk in he goes “pls come this side” all smiling . I walk up towards the treadmill . He was directly staring down at me — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) October 11, 2018

I was in a white vest and blue denims and still felt I was standing nude with that gaze. What happens next is that he finishes his cardio and walks up to me asking me about my boobs and making that kind of conversation. I didn’t bother to answer to anything. — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) October 11, 2018

I was in a white vest and blue denims and still felt I was standing nude with that gaze. What happens next is that he finishes his cardio and walks up to me asking me about my boobs and making that kind of conversation. I didn’t bother to answer to anything. — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) October 11, 2018

Finally he goes “listen no one has a problem with these things” (and obviously named people) and that if I could seduce him in 5 mins the role was mine.

How this ended was me saying that I didn’t come mentally prepared for this and I left his house! — Rachel White (@whitespeaking) October 11, 2018

It seems like Sajid has done a lot of wrong things with women but after these allegations on him, the filmmaker has not yet spoken or reacted to it.

Many Bollywood celebs have also reacted to the reports about Sajid Khan’s sexual misconduct. Here are the reactions: