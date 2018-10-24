Sajid Khan held his genitals and said ‘if I don’t get hard by looking at you, how will my audience?’ Priyanka Bose shares her audition story

The MeToo movement has gone beyond a mere campaign and is executing effects at several establishments. In this case it all began with Sajid Khan’s assistant director Saloni Chopra had narrated her experience of working with him and had revealed harrowing details. She was further joined by Simran Suri, Rachel White, and Karishma Upadhyay who also accused the filmmaker of sexual misconduct. Now the recent person to speak out is Priyanka Bose, who has worked in critically acclaimed films like Johnny Gaddar, Guzaarish and Love, Sex Aur Dhoka.

Although Khan has stepped out from his upcoming film Housefull 4 as director, Bose shared her story with MissMalini.com and said that Sajid Khan called her for an audition and a text from his assistant said ‘Should be comfortable in a bikini.” However, as per professional commitments, she did go to the audition with the required clothing.

She said, “He walked in and lay down on the sofa. Over his trousers, he held his dick in his hand and said, “If I don’t get a hard-on looking at you, how will my audience?” I cried on my way home. I still can’t remember how I got out of there. It was all too foggy.”

Furthermore, she also shared her rendezvous with Anurag Kashyap and Soumik Sen. Priyanka asserted that Sen was extra friendly with her during the making of the film and he said that he wants to have an ‘extramarital’ affair with her. She also added that Anurag Kashyap passed a sexist comment under the influence of alcohol.

Priyanka also explained that these incidents do not define her and that she would not let anyone become a hurdle for her. “I worked on myself, my outlook and mostly my craft. I had to experience the ‘dark’ side of show business but I promised myself that, I will not let these monsters get in my way of living the life I desired,” she said.