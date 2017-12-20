Saiyami Kher wishes to play Mithali Raj in her biopic

After a not so impressive debut in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Mirzya’ opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor, Saiyami Kher has not let that dampen her sprits.

Even though she is not facing the cameras, Saiyami has decided to not sit ideal and sweat it out by revisiting her passion for badminton and cricket, which she had pursued professionally before switching to acting. “I played badminton and cricket professionally until my college. I was even called during the Indian women’s cricket team selection, but I was already bitten by the acting bug by then,” divulges Saiyami.

So when asked about her jumping into the sports biopic bandwagon she says, “With so many biopics being made I would love to essay the role of a sportswoman because that’s something I am very passionate about. It would be exciting to play Mithali Raj because of my cricketing history. Another athlete I would like to play on screen is Paralympic athlete Deepa Malik, as I find her indomitable spirit inspiring,” she adds.