Saiyami Kher flags off Adidas Uprising 3.0 race!

After winning a Stardust Award – Superstar of Tomorrow and a Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Debut Female for a stellar debut in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya, Saiyami Kher is fast emerging as a celebrity sports icon for the youth.

The gorgeous actress is the brand ambassador of Adidas Uprising 3.0, a multiple sport competition that aims at promoting sports including football, badminton, race-running and zumba. She also attended the press conference of Adidas Uprising 3.0 along with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.

Saiyami, who herself is a sportswoman, attended a badminton event at The National Sports Club of India (NSCI, Worli) that had players like Saina Nehwal and Pullela Gopichand. She also flagged off a race at Bandra Fort.