Saif Ali Khan to essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Taanaji’?

Earlier we reported of Saif Ali Khan being roped in for Ajay Devgn’s film Taanaji. At the time the buzz suggested that Saif was being considered to play the part of an antagonist in this movie. Apparently the Nawab was to essay the role of Aurangazeb’s Moghul army chief Udaybhan Rathod.

However, according to a report by Latestly, the actor will in fact be playing the role of the mightiest Maratha warrior in the history, Shivaji. While there is no official confirmation from Saif or Ajay’s team, their fans would definitely love to see the Omkara duo team up again.

Devgn’s Taanaji is a period drama set in the 1670s when the Battle of Sinhagad was fought. Ajay will play the central character and besides Saif, the actor will reunite with wife Kajol again on screen in this film that is set to go on floors from November.