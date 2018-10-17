Saif Ali Khan reveals why he has not worked with wife Kareena for a long time

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are undoubtedly one of the most loved on-screen as well as off-screen couples of Bollywood. They have worked together in around 5 films, however, for 6 years, Saifeena has not yet shared any screen space. We wonder why…

When Saif Ali Khan was asked about the question of not working with Kareena for a long time, he told Pinkvilla, “We’ve got 1-2 dodgy offers. (laughs) One person said I’ve got a great idea for a film. You and Kareena ma’am.’ He said it will be a “lovely, fresh story” just for us. I didn’t reply to him. If something great comes along with someone great; it has to be a different take. When you’re comfortable with each other…comfort is the enemy of cinema. Discomfort and tension are what you want in scripts and everything. Working with strangers is more interesting for the audience, and it’s more interesting for us. It’s a selfish profession. When guys shoot with girls, sometimes they are more worried about their triceps and how their hair is looking. They are not bothered about the girl. That is why real couples are sometimes less interesting.”

It seems like fans need to wait for a long time to see Saif and Kareena on big screen together. Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan’s next Baazaar is all set to hit the screens on October 26, 2018, whereas, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Good News and Takht will soon go on floors.