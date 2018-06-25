Saif Ali Khan reveals Taimur and Soha’s daughter Inaaya’s bond, hopes his son doesn’t pull her hair

Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur became internet sensation when he was born, and till now he is the eye candy of paparazzi. The little one of Kareena is the elder brother of Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya and they can be seen together in pictures with their mommies. But people are curious to know about the bond between Taimur and Inaaya?

In an interview Saif Ali Khan revealed the relationship between the two kids and the actor’s response will leave you in splits.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Saif said, “They hang out here at home. She is very small and delicate and he is a ruffian but we have a lot of people around so we don’t need to be worried. But Taimur is a gunda. I hope he doesn’t pull her hair (laughs)”.

He further added that his sister Soha is usually the one to give him parenting tips. “She is usually giving me advice. But Kareena and she talk all the time. Motherhood dominates the conversation while the boys end up with drinks in the corner.”

In fact, Soha had also opened up about Taimur and Inaaya’s friendship at an event a few months back. Soha was quoted by DNA as saying, “Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other. Especially bhai gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is.”