Saif Ali Khan reveals son Taimur’s Christmas plans; find out full details

Mumbai: Christmas festival is nearing and Bollywood celebrities are preparing with the lots of gifts and surprises for their prince and princess. Recently, on Children day, Saif Ali Khan gifted a swanky new jeep worth Rs 1.30 crore to his son Taimur Ali Khan.

When asked about Christmas preparations, in an interview with a leading daily, Saif Ali Khan revealed, “We have put up a nice X’mas tree with some pretty ornaments and other decorations that children find appealing. Bebo, Taimur, and I love sitting around it listening to Christmas carols. I think he likes it.”

Saif added, “You have to see how he looks at a camera. If you point your phone at him, he will look at you. It’s just that way ever since he was born. I think he’s gotten used to it.”

Taimur Ali Khan, at a very small age, has become an Internet sensation and cynosure of many eyes.

Also, on December 20, Taimur will turn one year old and, reportedly, his parents might celebrate Taimur’s birthday in London at a palace.